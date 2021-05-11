Garden City man dies in head-on crash in Seward County

SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 45-year-old Garden City man died in a head-on crash on U83 Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened one mile south of the U83 and U160 junction in Seward County just after 5 a.m.

The KHP says a 60-year-old man from Turpin, Oklahoma, was driving a semi-truck north on U83 and crossed the center line.

His truck crashed with a Chevy Suburban that was headed south. Sergio Ortega was driving the Suburban. He died at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital in Liberal to be treated for a minor injury.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

