Garden City man killed in crash in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An 87-year-old Garden City man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 183.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota driven by a 19-year-old Garden City woman was northbound on the highway and crossed the center line. She struck a 2021 Chrysler.

Joseph H. Rainman, the driver of that Chrysler, was transported to Hays Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Rainman wasn’t wearing his seatbelt according to the KHP report.

The teen was also transported to Hays Medical Center to be treated for her injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt according to the KHP report.