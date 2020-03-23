Garden City man killed in Tyson plant accident

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Finney County Sheriff’s Office said an employee at the Tyson plant was killed early Monday.
Deputies responded to the plant for a man not breathing. EMS transported the man, identified as 30-year-old Kendrick Gregory of Garden City, to the hospital where he died.
The Finney County Sheriff’s Office said their initial investigation showed that Gregory was doing maintenance on the harvest assembly line when he was pulled up by harness against a takeaway belt. Another co-worker was able to cut him free.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing.
LATEST STORIES:
- T.J.’s Forecast: Chance of rain and storms heightens Monday overnight
- Lowe’s donates $10 million to help medical professionals get much-needed protective gear
- Boeing to temporarily suspend Seattle area operations in response to coronavirus pandemic
- Dollar General looking to hire 50,000 employees before end of April
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband tests positive for coronavirus