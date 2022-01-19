Garden City multi-vehicle accident leads to large oil spill on K-156

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash led to an oil spill that closed a portion of a Kansas highway.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Garden City Police Department, Garden City Fire Department, Finney County EMS, and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Kansas Highway 156 (K-156) and Mary Street.

A Hino box truck driven by a 42-year-old man from Wichita, Kansas, was driving northwest through the intersection and failed to yield to a Kenworth truck driving southwest on K-156, causing the trucks to collide. This collision caused the Hino truck to rotate and strike a Nissan Rogue stopped at the intersection. Then, the front bumper of the Kenworth truck broke off and hit a Cadillac CT5, which was also stopped at the intersection.

This crash resulted in a large oil spill on K-156. Traffic had to be diverted for approximately three hours as 1,500 pounds of Oil-Dri absorbent was applied to the spill.

All occupants were evaluated and refused medical treatment.

The driver of the Hino truck was cited for failure to yield.