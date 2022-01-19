Garden City multi-vehicle accident leads to large oil spill on K-156

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Garden City Police Department (KSN file photo)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash led to an oil spill that closed a portion of a Kansas highway.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Garden City Police Department, Garden City Fire Department, Finney County EMS, and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Kansas Highway 156 (K-156) and Mary Street.

A Hino box truck driven by a 42-year-old man from Wichita, Kansas, was driving northwest through the intersection and failed to yield to a Kenworth truck driving southwest on K-156, causing the trucks to collide. This collision caused the Hino truck to rotate and strike a Nissan Rogue stopped at the intersection. Then, the front bumper of the Kenworth truck broke off and hit a Cadillac CT5, which was also stopped at the intersection.

This crash resulted in a large oil spill on K-156. Traffic had to be diverted for approximately three hours as 1,500 pounds of Oil-Dri absorbent was applied to the spill.

All occupants were evaluated and refused medical treatment.

The driver of the Hino truck was cited for failure to yield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories