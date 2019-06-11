Garden City PD practices for active shooter

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department is training for the worst case scenario.

“Show me your hands. Show me your hands,” a police officer yelled.

It is a scene that no one wants to be in.

“Down on your knees. Don’t move,” the officer said.

“We’re doing our best to keep everyone safe,” Seregant Lana Urteaga said.

That is the goal the police department is trying to do in case of an active shooter.

“It’s more common, it is becoming more common,” she said. “We need to make sure that we are fully prepared to handle that situation.”

Simulating scenarios to make it as realistic as possible.

“We use role players, simunition round and sight and sound distraction to get our heart rates up,” she said.

All with the hope of keeping the community safe.

“As law enforcement, we have to prepare for the situation, unfortunately,” she said.