Garden City police investigate a school threat

GARDEN CITY, Kan (KSNW) – Garden City police were made aware of a possible threat towards Horace Good Middle School Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.
According to a press release, the report was made from a student’s parent concerned about the threat.
Garden City Police officers investigated the issue and determined that the alleged threat was made by a student two weeks ago after he and another student were involved in a verbal altercation at the school.
The GCPD is requesting to file an affidavit for charges of criminal threat.
LATEST STORIES:
- Doctor accused of performing abortion on wrong woman
- T.J’s Forecast: Frontal boundary stalls, leading to more shower and storm chances
- Royals top Braves 9-6 after Yost’s announces retirement
- WSU’s Men’s Basketball team opens up in-season practice
- Wichita State eSports offers competition, scholarships