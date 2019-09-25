Garden City police investigate a school threat

GARDEN CITY, Kan (KSNW) – Garden City police were made aware of a possible threat towards Horace Good Middle School Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the report was made from a student’s parent concerned about the threat.

Garden City Police officers investigated the issue and determined that the alleged threat was made by a student two weeks ago after he and another student were involved in a verbal altercation at the school.

The GCPD is requesting to file an affidavit for charges of criminal threat.

