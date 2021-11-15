Garden City police investigate threat at local elementary school

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department investigated a threat at a local elementary school Monday.

Garden City police were dispatched to Edith Scheuerman Elementary School, 1901 Wilcox Street, at 9:50 a.m. for a possible criminal threat.

According to the Garden City Police Department, officers were told that a social media account, that was created by an unknown user, had contained suspected threats against students at the school.

Garden City police investigated the threats and learned that there was no threat to students, or the school, according to GCPD. They also said the incident happened off school property.

The Garden City Police Department and USD 457 encourage parents and guardians to monitor their child’s social media account(s). They also encourage parents and guardians to remind their children to immediately report any information about any school safety-related incidents to administrators/staff and/or the Garden City Police Department.