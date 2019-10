GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department is looking into the death of an infant.

GCPD Sgt. Lana Urteaga tells KSN News that it happened Thursday morning at a home in the 1400 block of North 3rd Street.

A 4 month old died. Police said the investigation is active, and they hope to release more information soon.

LATEST STORIES: