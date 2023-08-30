WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After two people have been arrested and charged with over 30 counts of human trafficking in Finney County, Garden City police are looking for more possible victims.

A Facebook post from the Garden City Police Department says those who come forward should not be fearful and will not be in trouble. They are asking for help.

“Local law enforcement is trying to identify and locate individuals who have worked for Jesus Beatriz ‘Betty’ Palomino and Jose Carlos ‘Carlos’ Castillo-Alegria at Castillo Contractors LLC, so that resources and services can be provided to help individuals obtain continued presence/work certification allowing lawful presence in the United States,” the post reads.

A news release from the Finney County Sheriff’s Office says on Aug. 14, deputies were responding to an address in reference to a landlord versus tenant dispute when they learned the situation involved immigrants being housed at the residence for work.

Court documents show the crimes were committed between Jan. 1, 2018, and Aug. 15, 2023. The Finney County Attorney told KSN that five of the cases involved minors, one of whom was under the age of 14.

The discovery prompted a human trafficking investigation. The investigation found the occupants were from multiple countries and were not being paid or cared for properly.

Finney County Livewell Coalition is currently accepting donations of household items for the victims who are being housed locally.