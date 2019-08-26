Garden City police make an arrest after an explosive was found

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The street where officers found a suspicious package underneath a resident’s car was just a couple doors down from an elementary school.

“Cops came in or came up to the door and was like oh there is a bomb in your front yard, and I was like what, no way,” said Matt Rome, nearby neighbor.

Officers got a call in the early morning from a woman about damage to her car, and while looking around, they found what was determined to be an explosive device made out of sparklers underneath the car.

“There were fireworks put together not used for intended purposes and used to make an explosive device,” said Garden City Police Sergeant Lana Urteaga

Tristen Dortch, 22, was arrested on suspicion of criminal threat, criminal use of explosives and misdemeanor of criminal damage.

The Garden City Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol were at the scene monitoring the area and removing the explosive.

The road was blocked off for six hours. According to neighbors, it was a tense situation.

“Something could’ve happened to my son, something could’ve happened to us, we’ve got kids next door, we’ve got kids here,” said resident Alisha Dugan.

The school nearby was locked down, but the police say students and staff were not in any danger.

Officials said they are still investigating the reason this took place.

