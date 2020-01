GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department needs help locating a missing man.

Juan C. Perez was last seen on Jan. 5, 2020 at 4101 East U.S. Highway 50. He was wearing black shoes, blue jeans, and a black jacket.

If you have any information on Juan’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300.

