Garden City Police respond to shooting incident

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at 1100 East Kansas Plaza in Garden City around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers were told there was a man in the alley with a gunshot wound who was unresponsive but breathing.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was then flown to Colorado for further evaluation.

The Garden City Police Department is not actively looking for any suspects, and there is no indication of criminal activity.

