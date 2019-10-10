Garden City Public Schools to celebrate National School Lunch week

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – To recognize the National School Lunch Program and the 30 million children it serves every day, Garden City Public Schools will recognize National School Lunch Week from October 14-18, 2019.

The theme, “School Lunch: What’s on Your Playlist,” spotlights how today’s school cafeterias are serving up healthy menu items that kids want to eat, with increased choice and customization.

National School Lunch Week will emphasize the healthy foods that are offered daily at Garden City Public Schools. Each school has planned a special meal for the week showcasing fresh fruits and vegetables and healthy entrees.

Some schools are encouraging students to share favorite songs that they would like to be heard in the cafeteria while they are enjoying lunch. There will be music, socialization, contest and prizes!

“School lunches offer students fruits and vegetables, whole grains and milk, and meet federal nutrition standards limiting fat, calories and sodium,” said Tracy Johnson. “National School Lunch Week helps us educate parents and students about all the benefits of our lunch program and the appealing variety of choices in the cafeteria.”

FILE PHOTO | A teacher lines up the students for school-prepared lunches at an elementary school (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The federally-funded National School Lunch Program (NSLP) has been fueling students for success for more than 70 years. Students can enjoy the convenience of a healthy school lunch for just $2.60 elementary, $2.70 middle and $2.85 high school. Some students may qualify for free or reduced price meals. Contact the Nutrition Service Office at 620-805-7080 to learn out more.

The “School Lunch Playlist” campaign is made possible by the nonprofit School Nutrition Association. Parents and students can follow the fun using the hashtags #NSLW19, #SchoolLunchPlaylist and #SchoolLunch. For more information on National School Lunch Week, visit https://schoolnutrition.org/nslw/.