Garden City schools look for ways to keep students fed throughout the summer

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Many rural Kansas schools are finding unique ways to provide food for students.

When in-person classes were canceled in March, many school districts had to adapt and find ways to provide meals for their students throughout the end of the school year. Garden City Public Schools is now finding ways to continue that support throughout the summer months with a Grab-and-Go meal.

During these difficult times, a main concern for many schools has been, how to keep students healthy and full.

“When they called off school, the kids couldn’t come to school. That was one of our first fears was these kids aren’t going to get the nutritious meals that they do at school,” said Tracy Johnson, Director of Nutrition Services.

What’s the solution? A Grab-and-Go meal.

“It’s a free meal that they get, and really a nutritious meal that they probably wouldn’t otherwise receive during the summer,” said Roy Cessna, Public Information Coordinator for Garden City Schools.

From a breakfast sandwich to a PBJ, thousands of meals have been served to students since March.

“It was over 110,000 for the eight weeks, and so that was a lot. So that was a breakfast and a lunch at every meal,” said Johnson.

These meals are handed out at several locations throughout the city. Parents simply drive up, wait in line, and are delivered a free meal for their kids. Allowing for a contactless, safe delivery. The program is expected to continue throughout the summer.

