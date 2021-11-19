Garden City standoff ends with man’s arrest

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City man is in jail after police say they got into a standoff with him Thursday afternoon.

It started just before 1 p.m. when someone reported a person was pointing a gun at people at the intersection of N. 11th Street and W. Olive Street.

Police say they identified the subject as Nelson Brian Barrientos, 28. Officers saw him walking in the 600 block of W. Olive. They say he fled and ran into his house.

According to officers, they knew he had two active misdemeanor warrants and an active felony warrant. They say they tried to negotiate with him, but he refused to surrender.

The Garden City/Finney County SWAT team arrived to help. Police say Barrientos surrendered after about three and a half hours. They say they booked him into jail on suspicion of interference with law enforcement and his outstanding warrants.

