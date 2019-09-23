Garden City toddler run-over, killed in parking lot

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 1-year-old girl died Sunday morning after being run over by a vehicle at a travel stop, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The document says a Garden City couple were backing out of a parking area in their 2005 Dodge Durango at the Bosselman’s Travel Plaza north of the city. While in reverse around 11 am., the vehicle “struck and ran over” the girl “causing injuries that would not sustain life.

The girl was taken to St. Catherine’s ER and pronounced dead at 11:48.

Because the crash log did not indicate a crime had occurred, KSN has chosen not to identify involved parties at this time, though their names are public record.

LATEST STORIES: