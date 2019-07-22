Garden City Zoo announces deaths of 2 red panda cubs

Lee Richardson Zoo

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) – A zoo in Garden City says two of four red panda cubs born last week have died.

Officials with the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City say one of the male cubs died of injuries “of an unknown origin” shortly after he was born. Another female cub died while being cared for by her mother.

The two cubs were among quadruplets born last Wednesday to Ember, a 9-year-old red panda.

The zoo said only 1% of red panda litters are quadruplets.

Ember and the cubs are expected to be on public display in late September or early October. Until then, footage of mom and cubs will be available on the zoo’s social media accounts.

