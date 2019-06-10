Garden City’s airport expansion put on hold

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Plans for the new Garden City airport terminal are put on hold after the airport didn’t receive a grant.

The airport requested $20 million from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airport officials said they wanted to double the size of the terminal.

“The estimated cost for this project is $26.8 million,” Rachelle Powell with Garden City Regional Airport said.

The expansion would include a restaurant, baggage carousel, jet bridge, oversite deck and more.

The expansion would not only give them amenities, but also allow more passengers to travel to Garden City.

“Right now, we have a 50 seat aircraft,” she said. “Next seat we have a 70 seat aircraft, however we don’t have the infrastructure to support that aircraft at this time.”

Recently, the FAA did not select Garden City for the grant, forcing them to stall the construction for the expansion.

“It’s really sad because we want this to be the first impression of Garden City when they get off the plane and now we have to wait,” she said.

Powell said they will continue looking for more funding options within the next year.

