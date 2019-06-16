Garden City’s Big Pool loses $1,000 of water every day

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) – Officials in a western Kansas city are sweating over a nearly century-old swimming pool that leaks about 200,000 gallons of water every day.

The Kansas News Service reports that Garden City water resource manager Fred Jones says the water loss at the Big Pool is excessive, even for a pool that holds around 2 million gallons.

Assistant city manager Jennifer Cunningham says refilling the Big Pool costs $1,000 a day, and that the city spends up to $800,000 on repairs, staff and water for the pool every summer.

She says recoating the deep end of the pool with concrete would cost $750,000, but that it wouldn’t be cost-effective. Concrete expands in heat and contracts in the cold, so it breaks down as the seasons change.

She supports replacing the pool with a sturdier option.