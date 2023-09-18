GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil water advisory for the Garden Plain public water supply system.

The town was put under a boil water advisory on Friday after a loss of pressure in the system. Losing pressure can result in a bacteria risk.

But on Monday, the KDHE said the problem has been fixed, and lab testing shows the water is not contaminated.

Customers with questions can call the water system at 316-531-2321 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514.