BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the two truck drivers who died when their tractor-trailers crashed Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on April 4, at Southwest 150th and Santa Fe Lake Road, also known as Salter Road.

Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a flatbed tractor-trailer, driven by William L. Ahring, 53, of Owensville, Missouri, was headed east on 150th and ran the stop sign at Santa Fe Lake Road.

Dustin C. Brown, 44, of Garden Plain, was driving a gravel truck northbound. His vehicle hit Ahring’s truck.

Both drivers died in the crash.

Cundiff said the speed limit on both roads is 55 mph. He said there were no signs of impairment or speeding.