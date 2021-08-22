Gardner motorcyclist killed in Fort Scott crash on US 69

Local

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 69 in Bourbon County in southeast Kansas.

Authorities said the 2002 Harley Davidson that Ira Parnell Toshavik was driving crossed into oncoming traffic while going around a right-hand curve and collided with another vehicle.

Toshavik of Gardner, Kansas, was thrown off the motorcycle because of the impact. Toshavik was taken to a hospital in Fort Scott where he died.

The 38-year-old Fort Scott woman who was driving the other vehicle reported minor injuries after the crash.

