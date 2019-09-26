Garlic festival to be held this weekend

The garlic festival will be held this weekend. It will be located at 13111 West 21st Street North.

It will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults and children.

The annual food,, fun and art festival celebrates all things garlic!

Festival goers can find drinks like garlic limeades, garlic blueberry kombucha, black garlic beer, garlicky bloody Marys, garlic hot chocolate, and black garlic mocha.

Food choices include garlic fries, four kinds of garlic cookies, garlic ice cream, garlicky pasta, garlic tacos, garlic chicken, garlic coleslaw, garlic vegan hot dogs, garlic cheesy bread, garlic-infused honey, and so much more.

Several vendors will offer free samples of their products.

Local chefs will take the stage for culinary demonstrations featuring garlic.

You can also catch additional presentations that will include: The Health Benefits of Garlic, How To Grow Great Garlic, What Is Black Garlic, and Demystifying Garlic Varieties.

In addition to garlic food and drink, local artisans will be selling products.



There will be live music throughout the two-day festival.

Additional free kids’ activities like hayrack rides, barrel train, yard Yahtzee, cornhole, pitch & put golf, and more!!

This familly-friendly event was created and organized by Orie’s Farm Fresh.

