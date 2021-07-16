Gas company responds to concerns about leak near Lyons

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received several calls late Thursday of a gas leak near Lyons. It is where Northern Natural Gas Company has an underground storage facility.

A company representative tells KSN that there was an incident during routine work on the well. It is not a gas that is leaking. It is water with gas particles in it.

They did ask about 15 people within a one-mile distance to leave their homes but only out of an abundance of caution.

The company said there is, “absolutely no public health threat.”

Crews will start repairs Friday.