WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Gas leak at a building located in north Wichita has closed off the surrounding area.

The building is located in the 1800 block of W. 13th St N., near the intersection of N. McLean Blvd & W. 13th St N.

W. 13th St N. is closed between Woodrow Ave and McLean. The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) has now also blocked off Coolidge St and N Perry Ave at W 12th St N. to keep people from driving up to W. 13th St.





The Wichita Fire Department is at the scene.

KSN is at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.