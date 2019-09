WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities urge you to avoid the area of Central and Webb.

The intersection is closed for a gas leak. It could be closed for several hours.

KSN News has a crew heading to the scene. Look for updates online on KSN.com.

Please avoid the area of Central and Webb as that intersection is closed the next few hours for a gas leak. pic.twitter.com/evD6zriTK8 — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) September 18, 2019

