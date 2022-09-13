WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A gas leak in east Wichita has led to some residents in the area being evacuated from their homes.

Sedgwick County Dispatch has confirmed at least 55 homes have been evacuated because of the gas leak. The original call came in near the intersection of Fountain and Regent.





According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the gas leak is in the area of N. Fountain St & Regents, or south of Wichita State University.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.