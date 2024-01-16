EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of a gas leak in the 200 block of N. Gordy in El Dorado, Tuesday afternoon.

Butler County dispatchers say that crews are evacuating up to 60 senior citizens from the Gordy Square Apartments.

The El Dorado Fire Department has requested buses to help with the evacuations.

In addition to the fire department, the gas company is also there to find the problem and fix it.

KSN News has a crew on the way to El Dorado. We will update this story as we get more information.