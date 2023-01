HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A gas line was hit during construction in Hutchinson late Wednesday afternoon.

Hutchinson Fire Department Chief Beer says that a construction crew hit a ¾-inch gas line in the 1500 block of E 26th Ave, between N Lorraine St and N Waldron St.

Fire crews are on the scene as repairs are being made.

There are no evacuations at this time.

KSN News will provide more information as it becomes available.