WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gas prices in Wichita rose about 20 cents late Wednesday to $3.79 a gallon.

The average statewide, according to AAA, is around $3.65 a gallon. A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas was around $3.61. The national average is $3.82 a gallon. A year ago, it was $4.01 a gallon.

Pump prices have primarily risen due to the price of oil, which was trading around $84 per barrel on Wednesday.

“Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Coupled with tepid demand and declining oil prices, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we’ve seen lately.”

