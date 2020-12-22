Gas prices in Kansas are down from last holiday season

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The pandemic is affecting how many Americans will travel this holiday season. AAA projects that over 81 million Americans nationwide will drive to their destination, almost a 25 percent decrease from last year. As many gear up to drive, travelers in Kansas will notice that gas prices have dropped by an average of 30 cents from the holiday season last year. 

At the moment, Kansans are paying about 22 cents less than the national average, with Kansas having the tenth cheapest gas prices in the U.S. It should be noted however, that over the last month, prices at the pump throughout the state have risen by about 13 cents. Shawn Steward of AAA Kansas says “A lot of that is due to, you know, crude oil prices globally and domestically have seen some increases, and then just supply of gasoline has been a little bit more limited in the last month or so.” 

Nonetheless, many people will hit the open road in the coming days. Benjamin Nida is one of those travelers. Although he would prefer to fly, he is taking both the pandemic and his wallet into consideration. “I mean, gas is always cheaper than a plane ticket,” said Nida. 

Despite the low prices at the pump, car travel in the region for this time of year will be down 27 percent from 2019.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories