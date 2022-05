WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gas prices spiked overnight in Wichita to the highest in more than a decade. At many stations, gas is now $3.99 a gallon. It is higher than the state average by 14 cents.

According to AAA, the state average is $3.86. A year ago, Kansans were paying $2.73 a gallon.

Kansas is closing in on an all-time high for gas. Back in July 2008, gas was more than $4 a gallon.

If you use diesel, the Kansas average is $5.24 a gallon.