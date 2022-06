WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gas prices in Wichita have now jumped to $4.59 a gallon.

The national average topped $4.86 per gallon this week. In Kansas, the average was around $4.43.

A gallon of regular gas at the time was on average $2.38 per gallon in January 2021.

Currently, the price of regular gas is more than $5 per gallon for residents in California, Hawaii, Alaska, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Nevada, Washington and Oregon.