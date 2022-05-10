WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The gas price has reached record territory.

According to AAA, the national average is now $4.37, a new record, as oil prices remain over $100 a barrel.

Prices rose at a fast clip with the ascent accelerated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy markets reeling.

Consumers are paying $1.41 more at the pump than last year.

In Wichita, the price of gas is around $3.99 per gallon. Some places have jumped to $4.09 a gallon.

Gas prices in east Wichita on May 9, 2022. (Courtesy: Carina Branson)

In Kansas, the average price is $3.96 per gallon.

Diesel prices have also reached record highs averaging at $5.55 per gallon.

The climb doesn’t appear to be finished. Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, expects prices for regular gasoline to rise another 15 to 20 cents over the next two weeks.