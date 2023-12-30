WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A gathering was held outside of the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center on Saturday to remember Cedric Lofton.

Lofton died after being in custody in September 2021. On Saturday, a group gathered outside of JIAC to redecorate a pole to remember him.

The group said they want to keep the memory of keeping Lofton alive.

“And as much as I appreciate everyone who came out today and all the efforts, I am saddened, disheartened and disappointed that this intersection isn’t completely full of people,” said Kansas State Representative Ford Carr.

Carr went on to say that something more needs to be done for justice.