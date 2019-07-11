GCCC no longer on accreditation probation

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – After not meeting the criteria and given a probation sanction in June of 2017, Garden City Community College has announced that they are no longer on accreditation probation.

“We were needing to add more rigor to our academic review processes.” said Garden City Community College President, Ryan Ruda.

The Higher Learning Commission identified several problems including: a lack of effort in improving their performance, lack of quality in education programs, lack of student and program assessments.

According to Ruda, they are now keeping better lines of communication between the students and faculty constantly.

“We have to stay engaged in understanding as a college what the criteria for accreditation are,” he said. “Also, how each of our jobs and our roles as employees feed into that process.”

The college has hired an accreditation specialist, to continue preparing for 2023 evaluation.

“We look forward to continuing to serve on end to the future,” he said.