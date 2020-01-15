GCCC prepares for new business

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Community College is ramping up their classes to prepare for the new business coming to town.

Empirical, a new ground beef facility, will be providing over 300 new job opportunities in about three years.

“We hope to put together an education plan where we can teach classes at the high schools and here on campus,” said Technical Education and Workforce Development Dean Chuch Pfeifer.

Officials said they will be adding an industrial maintenance program to entice students to stay local.

“We can train some of those new employees people who are 16, 17, 18-years-old, and if we can get them into positions, where they’re successful and they can make a good living while staying here in Garden City, then we’ve really accomplished one of the goals,” said Pfeifer.

The classes won’t be offered until the fall semester, but for current students in the technical and welding programs, they are happy there will be other job opportunities, like building the facility after graduation.

“It’s kinda nice knowing that there’s more opportunities where I grew up at,” said student Colten Dacus.

“Garden City is a good town, and everything else, it’s got a good welding program here, got good people here, I think I’d be good to experience that,” said student Hunter Martinez.

The community college is still looking for an instructor for the program but said they’re excited their students will have more opportunities.

