GCCC to release third-party report on death of football player to family

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Community College Trustees announced it will release the external review report into the death of student-athlete Braeden Bradforth to his family.

The school says they believe it is important that this information is shared with Braeden’s family in an effort to provide the family with all of the information they have on the student-athlete’s passing from a heatstroke.

GCCC hopes the report will answer any questions that Braeden’s family might have. The school says they continue to extend condolences to the Bradforth family.

GCCC says they have taken action to improve protocol and practices in athletics since Aug.1, 2018. Its taken a proactive role in improving processes and procedures across the entire campus since the summer of 2018.

Those changes that directly impact athletics are:

GCCC Sports Medicine Advisory Team Meeting—August 20, 2018. Topics of discussion included practice and game coverage, cleanliness of athletic training room, CPR and First Aid training, emergency action plans, checklist of items for football practice, injury reporting, and physicals. The team meets monthly and is comprised of the following key personnel: Two team physicians (orthopedic and general practice) Three GCCC athletic trainers Head Athletic Trainer for St. Catherine Hospital GCCC Nurse GCCC Director of Athletics GCCC VP for Student Services/Assistant Athletic Director GCCC President

Hired a third full-time Athletic Trainer – August 20, 2018.

All coaching staff will now complete First Aid and CPR training on an annual basis.

A new strength and conditioning coach was hired to plan and oversee conditioning programs for each athletic team– January 3, 2019.

The Athletic Department implemented immediate follow up welfare checks with players that leave practice.

Policy has been developed for protocol in recognition and treatment of heat related illness.

Additional Campus Police personnel position was created in order to work towards providing 24/7 coverage.

Athletic Training Policies and Procedures Manual has been drafted and is in review.

Implemented modified practice times due to heat

Purchased additional ice bath tubs and coordinating tents for use at the stadium during practices and games

Implemented practice of a thorough review of the health physicals of student-athletes by the team physicians and athletic trainers prior to engaging in any athletically-related activities

Hired Public Relations Director – September 17, 2018.

Preliminary conversations about renovation and updates to the athletic training facilities at GCCC have begun

LATEST STORIES: