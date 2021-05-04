Geary County man convicted in murder-for-hire scheme

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Geary County man has been convicted on 21 charges stemming from a murder-for-hire scheme in 2018.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Samuel Ibarra-Chu, 31, of Grandview Plaza, was convicted in Geary County District Court Tuesday. Ibarra-Chu was found guilty on all 21 counts, including two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Geary County Drug Task Force comprised of the Junction City Police Department, Grandview Plaza Police Department and Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

Ibarra-Chu conspired between July 11, 2018, and August 21, 2018, with others to hire a hitman to murder two individuals – an assistant Geary County attorney and a confidential informant. The plot was discovered before the murders were carried out.

Court cases for two other individuals allegedly involved in the plot are pending.

Ibarra-Chu is scheduled for sentencing on June 25.