Genesis Health Clubs Management, Inc. fined for violating No-Call Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Attorney General’s office announced Friday that Genesis Health Clubs Management, Inc., a Wichita health club company, has been ordered to pay $15,000 in penalties and fees for violating the No-Call Act.

Genesis Health Clubs Management, Inc., agreed to a consent judgment ordering it to pay $15,000 in fees and civil penalties. The judgment was approved Thursday by Judge Mary Christopher in Shawnee County District Court. In addition, the company was enjoined from further violations of the Kansas No-Call Act and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, as well as the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Telemarketing Consumer Fraud and Abuse Prevention Act and related federal regulations including the Telemarketing Sales Rule.

The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating Genesis after receiving complaints from Kansas consumers about receiving unsolicited telemarketing calls. The complaints alleged that company employees were calling Kansas consumers on the Do-Not-Call registry.

Click here to view a copy of the consent judgment. Kansans who wish to register for the national Do-Not-Call list, or to report an alleged violation of the No-Call Act, should visit the Attorney General’s website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.