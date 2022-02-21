WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Genesis Health Clubs has partnered with the American Youth Soccer Organization to grow the game in the Wichita region.

The organization serves Wichita, Maize, Goddard, Andale, Colwich and Garden Plain.

According to a news release, Genesis says the partnership will allow for more exposure including soccer tournaments and camps in the area.

“We’re thrilled to help AYSO grow soccer right here in our backyard. It’s a natural fit, and we couldn’t

be more excited and soon grow it to our other regions,” said Rodney Steven II, owner of Genesis Health Clubs.

As part of the partnership, Genesis hired Roger Downing as the new director. Already, Downing said he has several ideas to grow the program, including educating kids about it.

“Well, first, it is getting into the schools, I think, and contacting the kids and letting them know that AYSO is around and active again,” said Downing. “I think COVID hit it pretty hard last year, so hopefully, we will get a good bounce back this year from it.”

Downing hopes to expand into east Wichita. He is also working on a plan to expand beyond students.

“I am going to plan on starting an adult league, a really competitive one. There isn’t one in Wichita. I think it is needed,” he added.

Downing will still coach soccer at Eisenhower High School in Goddard.

To learn more and sign up for AYSO Region 208, click here.