Georgia man killed, Topeka woman injured in northeast Kansas crash

FAIRVIEW, Kan. (KSNW) – A 35-year-old Georgia man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Brown County. It happened on U.S. 75 about 12 miles south of Fairview.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Dodge Avenger was attempting to make a U-turn when it was struck by a semi.
The patrol said Terry R. Rush of Hiram, Georgia died as a result of injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
A 37-year-old Topeka woman, a passenger, was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.
LATEST STORIES:
- Watch Live: Sedgwick County Commission meeting
- ‘It moved so fast’: Security cameras show fire ripping through Colorado home
- Second stimulus checks: Mnuchin says Trump still wants virus deal with Democrats
- Kansas man sentenced to 10 years in Oklahoma cold case
- Chiefs to celebrate home opener by turning Kansas City red in days before Texans game