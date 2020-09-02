Georgia man killed, Topeka woman injured in northeast Kansas crash

FAIRVIEW, Kan. (KSNW) – A 35-year-old Georgia man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Brown County. It happened on U.S. 75 about 12 miles south of Fairview.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Dodge Avenger was attempting to make a U-turn when it was struck by a semi.

The patrol said Terry R. Rush of Hiram, Georgia died as a result of injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

A 37-year-old Topeka woman, a passenger, was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

LATEST STORIES: