WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Georgia was seriously injured in a car crash northwest of Wichita early Tuesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 7:27 a.m. on westbound Kansas Highway 96 at 167th St. West.

The KHP says a 2009 GMC Yukon, driven by the 53-year-old woman from Jonesboro, Georgia, was stopped in the center median on northbound 167th St.

A 2009 Peterbilt Semi, driven by a 62-year-old from Earling, Iowa, was headed westbound on K-96 in the second lane.

According to the KHP, the Georgia woman failed to yield to the semi and struck the second axle of the trailer.

She was taken to a medical center in Wichita for the treatment of her suspected serious injuries.

The KHP notes that she was not wearing a seat belt.