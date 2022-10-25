WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Georgia was seriously injured in a car crash northwest of Wichita early Tuesday morning.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 7:27 a.m. on westbound Kansas Highway 96 at 167th St. West.
The KHP says a 2009 GMC Yukon, driven by the 53-year-old woman from Jonesboro, Georgia, was stopped in the center median on northbound 167th St.
A 2009 Peterbilt Semi, driven by a 62-year-old from Earling, Iowa, was headed westbound on K-96 in the second lane.
According to the KHP, the Georgia woman failed to yield to the semi and struck the second axle of the trailer.
She was taken to a medical center in Wichita for the treatment of her suspected serious injuries.
The KHP notes that she was not wearing a seat belt.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.