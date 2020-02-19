German-owned company Reiloy USA to expand in Maize, bring new jobs

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Reiloy USA is expanding its advanced manufacturing capabilities with plans to invest more than $20 million in a new building and new machinery to grow the German-owned company’s footprint in Maize.

With the expansion, the company also plans to grow to more than 100 employees in the next few years.

“We are excited to expand in Maize in the same industrial park site as our current operations,” said Joe Piccini, Reiloy USA President. “This expansion brings additional sophisticated and proprietary equipment and technology that will benefit customers throughout North and South Americas. We plan to begin construction on the new building in March and hiring of additional employees this spring.”

The company already has a 54,000 square-foot facility at the Maize Industrial Park and currently employs 68 people. Based on initial plans, the new building will be located on 13-acres near Reiloy USA’s current building.

The company plans to hire an additional 39 people over the next five years.

“These are great jobs and we provide our employees with highly specialized training,” Piccini said. “At Reiloy USA, we have very little turnover so the new jobs generated with this expansion will offer a chance for new people to join a great existing team.”

