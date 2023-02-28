Wichita Police and Range 54 hand out gun safes for a reduced price during 2022 Safer Streets Wichita campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department will be giving out 50 rounds of free ammo during the “Safer Streets Wichita” event at Range 54, but there is a catch.

The ammo will come with a free “Operation Save-A-Casing” kit. The program asks you to preserve two spent casings from your gun in case it is ever stolen.

Police will then send those casings to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. NIBIN is a national database that holds digital images of spent bullets and casings that were found at crime scenes or test-fired from confiscated firearms.

The database can be searched for possible matches. If a match is found, Wichita Police investigators are notified.

Range 54 will also give out 400 free car safes on a first-come, first-serve basis. Last year, Wichita Police saw a large number of guns taken from vehicles that were unsecured.

One person will also receive a golden ticket that can be redeemed for a free year of membership to Range 54. The event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4, until supplies are gone.

Range 54 is at 5725 E. Kellogg Drive. More details can be found here.