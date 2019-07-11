Get behind the wheel of a school bus

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — If you’ve ever thought about being a school bus driver or wondered what it’s like to steer a big yellow vehicle, today is your chance.

Derby Public Schools is hosting it’s Try-it-Out week, and today is the last day to test drive a school bus.

“The benefit of this event is receiving the hands-on exposure to see if the job would be a good fit before applying and going through a hiring process,” said Katie Carlson, with USD 260. “On the first day of the event this week, we had individuals complete applications right after their driving experience.”

Trainers and mechanics will be on site to answer any questions.

The school district currently has 50 drivers and is looking for 10-12 more drivers.

According to district officials, bus drivers get paid $14.75-19.25/hour — based on experience. People who work over 20 hours per week are eligible for benefits/retirement.

The district is also recruiting van drivers, which is perfect for someone that doesn’t want to drive a big vehicle.

“Our van drivers transport small numbers of students between various locations throughout the year,” said Carlson.

Van drivers start at $12/hour.

Both jobs are rewarding.

Drivers transport thousands of students every day.

“A bus driver plays such an important role in the lives of our students,” explained Carlson. “They are often the first face students see when they are beginning their school day and sometimes the last.”

The district is looking for drivers that have a good driving record, are reliable with a good personality.

Their presence, smile, greeting could set the tone for the entire day for a student,” Carlson said.

Try-it-Out day has two sessions today:

8-11 a.m.

5-8 p.m.

Both are held at Panther Stadium, located at 925 E. Madison in Derby.