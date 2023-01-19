WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 50,000 vehicles travel daily along Kansas Highway 96 on Wichita’s northeast side. By 2050, that number is expected to double.

From K96Improvements.com. (Courtesy KDOT)

To prepare for the increased traffic, there is a plan to expand seven miles of the busy highway to six lanes and improve the seven interchanges from Interstate 135 to 21st Street. The remaining stretch of K-96 to the Kansas Turnpike would get new pavement.

In November, the project manager told KSN News that the interchanges would be total reconfigurations, with new geometry, on and off ramps, bridges, and improvements to the streets beneath K-96.

The scope of the project has grown since our November report. Now, officials want to unveil design concepts to the community.

The Kansas Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration and the City of Wichita are hosting a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. It will take place at the National Center for Aviation Training, Building 300, 4004 N. Webb Road in Wichita. It is across from the Administration Center Plaza, Building 100, and free parking is available.

The public is welcome to review the proposed designs during the open house, but there will also be a formal presentation starting at 6 p.m.

The design team is also looking at the environmental, economic and social impacts of K-96 improvements. The team wants feedback on all of it.

If you cannot attend the meeting, check the K-96 Improvements website after the meeting to review the materials. The website includes a place for you to offer input throughout the project.

Officials expect to finalize the design and complete preconstruction activities in 2024. Construction could begin as early as 2026.