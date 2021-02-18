Getting vaccines to teachers: Sedgwick County officials weigh in

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) –Sedgwick county officials announced Thursday that they are working with area superintendents to get teachers and school staff vaccinated. With additional doses of the vaccine expected to arrive next week, they are hoping to get the process started soon.

“We believe that as we develop these plans we will be able to get staff vaccinated at least that first dose by the end of March meeting the governor’s goal,” said Tim Kaufman, Sedgwick County Deputy Manager. Kaufman said the county will receive an additional 3,500 vaccines each week for teachers and staff.

“Within the next 4 weeks, maybe we get it all done or maybe even the state gives us more,” said Pete Meitzner, Sedgwick County Commissioner.

“I’m in full support of getting our children in schools to continue their learning growth social interactions and health and well-being,” said Dr. Garold Minns, the Sedgwick county health officer.

Kaufman said they reached out to the largest 10 districts in the county to begin crafting a plan. “259 has a system that they have identified is going to work for them and we will work with each of the other districts and some of the independent schools to figure out what makes sense for them,” he said.

As for when and where Sedgwick county teachers and staff will get the vaccine, Kaufman said each district will make that decision. “In some instances, it might make the most sense for them to come to this location, in other instances, we will work with them to partner up and pair health department with school district staff to make things happen on-site,” he said.

Kaufman said he expects some teachers to begin getting the vaccine as soon as this weekend.