Giraffe passes away at Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Twiga, a 26-year-old reticulated giraffe, passed away.

The zoo said Twiga had developed chronic ailments such as osteoarthritis of the feet and legs, hoof issues, and a decline in body condition, and the zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize her yesterday. The zoo added she had been on a special diet to help her maintain body weight, and she was on daily medication for arthritis over the past few years. However, the animal care staff found it increasingly difficult to keep her comfortable.

Twiga was born in 1994 at Sedgwick County Zoo and she had five calves, all contributing to the survival of her species. The average life expectancy for giraffes in zoo populations is 19 years.

