Girl hurt when bolt crashes through vehicle’s windshield

Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A girl from Missouri was hospitalized after a large bolt and nut crashed through the windshield of the vehicle she was riding in.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the incident happened in west Lawrence around 5 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Bob Billings Parkway.

Fifteen-year-old Linzie Sanders, of Willard, Missouri, was struck in the face by the bolt.

The Highway Patrol did not say in the accident report where the nut and bolt came from.

None of the four other people riding in the 2017 Honda Pilot was injured when the bolt crashed through the windshield.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

